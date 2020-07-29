Missouri reports more than 1,900 new COVID cases; 20 to 24 age group has highest number of cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As Missouri continues to report record numbers of new COVID cases, the state’s case-fatality rate is maintaining a steady decline as younger people are contracting the virus.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 46,750 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,927 positive cases from the day before—and 1,220 subsequent deaths. That’s a case-fatality rate of 2.61 percent.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases

Nearly half of the reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The 20 to 24 age group has 5,394 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups.

The average age of a Missouri COVID-19 patient over the last 7 days is 41.

More than half of all recorded deaths in the state have occurred in the 80+ age demographic.

Missouri has administered 660,899 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 93.4 percent of those patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 9 percent (per 100,000 people) over the last 7 days.

Missouri is now publicly reporting hospitalizations again following a two-week delay after the White House rescinded a prior directive on data measurement. The state is reporting 797 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 26. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 4,339,997 cases of COVID-19 and 148,866 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case-fatality rate of 3.43 percent.