Missouri reports nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It’s another record day for COVID cases as Missouri is reporting nearly 1,800 new cases.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 44,823 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,773 positive cases from the day before—and 1,213 subsequent deaths. That’s a case fatality rate of 2.71 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases

Nearly half of the reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The 20 to 24 age group has 5,136 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups.

The average age of a Missouri COVID-19 patient is 43.

As of July 15, the state has not released the number of individuals hospitalized for COVID. The Missouri Hospital Association and the state have been unable to access that information because of a White House directive on data measurement and reporting. The hospitalization report will resume once the state has access to said data. The state is collecting what it calls “interim data” in the meantime.

Please note, due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri will be unable to access critical hospitalization data during the transition. While we are working to collect interim data, situational awareness will be limited. We will resume producing the daily hospitalization snapshot as soon as the data feeds are fully restored. MISSOURI COVID-19 DASHBOARD

Missouri has administered 652,924 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 93.5 percent of those patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, the state health department is reporting positive cases are up 8 percent (per 100,000 people) over the last 7 days.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 4,280,135 cases of COVID-19 and 147,672 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case fatality rate of 3.45 percent.