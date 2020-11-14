Missouri reports record COVID-19 hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri health officials are reporting the state’s biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases amid record hospitalizations across the state.

Missouri now has 235,722 positive cases, an increase of 6,346 cases as of Saturday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also reported on its website that the state’s death toll rose by 14 to 3,373 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations across the state also hit a record of 2,523, an increase of about 23% in one week

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released the following statement regarding the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

“Like the rest of the United States, Missouri is experiencing an increase in new cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “We believe we will be able to start vaccinating our healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff as early as next month, and thus help protect them as they take care of our most vulnerable citizens. In the meantime, you can help them, help yourself and help your loved ones by continuing to physically distance, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and avoid congregating indoors when possible, even during the holidays. We monitor hospitalizations and available ICU beds daily but are mindful that all of us need to do everything we can to decrease their utilization given what we are seeing nationally. One way all of us can do our part is to get a flu shot. If you have not already, please do so.”

DHSS has added to its website considerations for celebrating the holidays safely at health.mo.gov/holidays2020.

Learn more about flu prevention or where you can get a flu shot at mostopsflu.com.