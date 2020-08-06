Missouri reports significant drop in COVID hospitalizations; case-fatality rate dips again

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – There are several hundred fewer patients being hospitalized for COVID-19, Missouri is reporting Thursday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 56,383 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,062 positive cases from the day before—and 1,280 total deaths as of Thursday, August 6. That’s a case-fatality rate of 2.27 percent.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 1,174.

Nearly half of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The 20 to 24 age group has 6,471 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups.

The state health department has split the 0 to 19 age demographic into two groups: 0 to 9 and 10 to 19. The 0 to 9 group has 1,329 reported cases and the 10 to 19 group has 5,075 cases.

The average age of a Missouri COVID-19 patient is 43. The rolling average over the last 7 days remains at 42 years of age.

More than half of all recorded deaths in the state have occurred in the 80+ age demographic.

Missouri has administered 742,311 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 92.7 percent of those patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, positive cases are up 11.1 percent (per 100,000 people) over the last 7 days.

The state is reporting 477 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of August 3. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete. Hospitalizations had been in the 800s for the last several days.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of August 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 4,802,491 cases of COVID-19 and 157,631 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case-fatality rate of 3.28 percent.