Missouri students may know by mid-July if they head back to school this fall

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Department of Education Commissioner, Dr. Margie Vandeven is answering some of the questions on the minds of parents across the state.

The CDC recently put out guidelines for school districts. This includes distancing desks, teachers wearing masks, and keeping students with the same teacher throughout the day.

There are a lot of different options that educators are considering to return students to schools this fall. The state of Missouri is working to address the digital divide in distance learning. But, they are ready to pivot to a number of different scenarios depending on the health situation.

Schools shut down two months ago to in-person learning. Schools regularly start three months from now. They are working with health officials to determine if that is possible.

“It is going to be a tough year,” said Dr. Margie Vandeven.

Budgets are expected to be slashed at many Missouri schools. They are also working to determine what students will need when they come back after an extended summer break. Many students will have different levels of summer drift when they return.

An announcement on returning to schools this fall may come in mid-July at the earliest.