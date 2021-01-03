Missouri to receive over 70,000 vaccines in the upcoming week

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson says the state expects the delivery of 73,000 COVID-19 vaccines this week. That’s on top of the over 200,000 already distributed.

So far, more than 89,000 residents have received their first dose. That’s still only about 1,500 per every 100,000 people in the state.

The first batch of recipients are expected to begin receiving their second dose this week.

In Illinois, more than 400,000 vaccines have been distributed with 170,000 people having received their first dose. That’s about 1,300 shots per every 100,000 people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is speaking to Washington University this week. Here’s what he has to say about returning to normal.

“I believe in 2021, we will see this behind us. Hopefully as we get into the end of the summer, the beginning of the fall of 2021, we can start to approach some degree of normality,” said Fauci.

Missouri is currently in phase 1-A of vaccine distribution which prioritizes long-term care facility staff and residents, as well as health care workers.

Governor Parson says details on phase 1-B are on the way. It’s expected to include high risk individuals, first responders, and essential workers.