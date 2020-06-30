Missouri now over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri has passed a grim milestone for COVID-19 as the state health department released new numbers Tuesday for recorded cases and deaths attributed to the virus.

At present, Missouri has recorded 21,551 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 1,015 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 4.71 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 373,007 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 94.4 percent have tested negative.

As of June 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 2,581,229 cases of COVID-19 and 126,739 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 4.91 percent.