Missouri Veterans Homes restrict access to visitors, volunteers in effort to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Missouri Veterans Commission is restricting access to visitors, vendors, and volunteers until further notice. This is in an effort to protect the veterans, families and staff from the coronavirus.

On Saturday evening, Governor Parson announced a “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County. There was also a “presumptive positive” case announced in Johnson County, Kansas.

The Missouri Veterans Commission encourages communication with your loved one daily. Their staff will also assist those to want to use FaceTime or other video methods to communicate with their loved ones.

Families are encouraged to communicate with staff to address any concerns.