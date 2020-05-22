Missouri working group says federal relief money now in hands of local communities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A working group overseeing the distribution of federal relief dollars met at the Missouri Capitol Thursday.

The group is led by Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. Governor Parson formed the group to help make recommendations about the administration of federal relief dollars to local communities.

“All the counties have now received their money,” said Fitzpatrick. “So, we’re through that process now; it’s just a matter of hoping they are able to administer those funds well.”

Group member Sen. Karla May (D-St. Louis) asked, “So they’ve received 100 percent of the money based on population that they were supposed to receive?” Fitzpatrick responded with a yes, adding, “So, it’s almost $521 million.” He added the last of those payments was made to Platte County on Thursday.”

Counties with populations greater than 500,000 received relief money directly from the federal government.

The group heard from several state agencies Thursday, including DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams. He said Covid-19 testing will be a big part of expenses moving forward. Group member Rep. David Wood expressed concerns saying he felt DHSS was not sharing enough money with local health departments to help meet those testing needs.

May raised questioned about what efforts were being made to ensure minority-owned businesses were being considered for contracts involving COVID-related work such as manufacturing personal protective equipment. She said there should be an effort to give them consideration because COVID-19 has disproportionally affected African Americans.

The Missouri Treasurer’s Office has a link showing how relief money is being distributed.