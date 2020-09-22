Mizzou says active COVID-19 cases see huge drop since beginning of month

COLUMBIA, Mo.- University of Missouri-Columbia officials say the number of active cases on campus has dropped nearly 82% since September 5.

Christian Basi, the media relations director for Mizzou also says the campus is not seeing any evidence that the virus is spreading in classrooms or other day-to-day operations. Basi says cases among faculty and staff remain low.

Mizzou’s COVID website says there are 124 active cases which represents 0.5% of the campus population. The school says 1370 students have recovered.

Here is some other information about COVID cases at Mizzou:

Only 24 students are currently isolating (meaning they have tested positive) in university-supported facilities (either campus-owned facilities or those leased by us).

Only 46 students are quarantining (total, not just in university-supported facilities). Students quarantining are those considered to be close-contacts but have not tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing and case investigations are caught up at this time.

Currently, no students are hospitalized.

Basi says while only 24 students are currently isolating in university-supported facilities, the school is keeping track of where the other 100 active students are isolating. They may be with family, in a hotel room, or in their current living arrangement.