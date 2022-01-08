Mobile lab in Alton holds pop-up COVID-19 testing site

ALTON, Il. – As COVID cases continue rising to record levels, the St. Louis County Health Department will soon open another COVID testing site Monday.

In the meantime, a locally owned lab in Alton Illinois is providing a mobile COVID testing site.

The My Blooming Health Lab is holding a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Alton from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 909 East Broadway.

It’s owned by a registered nurse, and initially provided blood testing services to homebound clients, who are generally disabled or elderly. It since has expanded, and now has a physical office and walk-in lab in overland to provide free and low-cost blood testing and DNA testing.

Now, it offers COVID testing Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as cases continue to rise in our area.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said a new site, set to open Monday, is in response to the very high demand for COVID tests. St. Louis County is still offering free COVID tests for some time at its three permanent health centers.

Over the past three weeks, the county has averaged about 2,000 tests a week. The new site will allow the county to do another 1,000 tests every week.

St. Louis City is also increasing its testing capacity. The city health department director said new partnerships will make 1,000 to 2,000 additional tests available every day starting next week.