More COVID-19 restrictions expected in St. Louis County

BERKELEY, Mo. – COVID-19 cases are surging and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to announce new restrictions at 10:30 am to try and control the viral transmission. Page says the measures are designed to flatten the infection curve.

This all comes after St. Louis County reported 523 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday. That’s the most ever reported in a single day, breaking the old record of 375 new cases that was set two days earlier on Friday. County officials had been gradually easing restrictions until recently.

Coronavirus cases in St. Louis County have increased over the past six weeks. Starting with the week of June 15th through the 21st there were 284 new cases in St. Louis County. That number climbed to just over one thousand new cases by the week of July 6th through the 12th. Over the last week, there have been more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Louis County. New COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis County have not seen such a steep increase. There have been 25 since July 13th.

Dr. Page says he has been working closely with health experts including the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. Page’s statement reading in part, “We are concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the region. New restrictions must be put in place to slow the community spread of this virus.”

These new restrictions come after St. Louis County recently put additional restrictions on youth sports and as area school districts continue to face challenges about what to do when school starts back up next month.