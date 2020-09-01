More COVID restrictions coming Wednesday for Illinois Metro East region

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health will enact additional restrictions in the southwest region of the state beginning Wednesday due to consistently high COVID test numbers.

Under the Restore Illinois Plan, state officials can enact restrictions in certain areas of the state if a specific region goes three straight days above the state-mandated 8 percent threshold for positive COVID tests.

Region 4 (Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Clinton, Randolph, Bond, and Washington counties) passed that threshold nearly three weeks ago and has been under Phase 3 restrictions since August 18.

Region 4—commonly known as the Metro East—has only increased its positivity rate following initial mitigations and is now reporting a current 7-day rolling test positivity average of 9.6%.

The following mitigation efforts take effect September 2 and will continue until further notice:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00am the following day

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00 a.m. the following day

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable