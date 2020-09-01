More COVID restrictions coming Wednesday for Illinois Metro East region

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health will enact additional restrictions in the southwest region of the state beginning Wednesday due to consistently high COVID test numbers.
Under the Restore Illinois Plan, state officials can enact restrictions in certain areas of the state if a specific region goes three straight days above the state-mandated 8 percent threshold for positive COVID tests.
Region 4 (Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Clinton, Randolph, Bond, and Washington counties) passed that threshold nearly three weeks ago and has been under Phase 3 restrictions since August 18.
Region 4—commonly known as the Metro East—has only increased its positivity rate following initial mitigations and is now reporting a current 7-day rolling test positivity average of 9.6%.
The following mitigation efforts take effect September 2 and will continue until further notice:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00am the following day
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6:00 a.m. the following day
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable