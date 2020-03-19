More people test positive for COVID-19 in Missouri as all schools close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - During Gov. Mike Parson’s daily briefing with reporters, Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams told reporters 4 more individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the state total to 28. Details about the new cases were not released during Thursday’s briefing.

The governor began his remarks with an explanation for why he is not ordering businesses to shut down.

“The last thing we want for our small business owners is to not be able to re-open their doors because we mandated them to close prematurely,” said Parson. “That being said this is not a decision we are taking lightly. We are very sensitive to the fact that Missouri is very diverse and every community across our state has different needs.”

Parson also announced on Thursday that all of the state’s public and charter schools have closed. He said he never ordered them to shut down because in some cases child care was an issue. He wanted to leave those decisions up to local communities.

The governor also announced the state has received thousands of personal protective equipment items from federal authorities. The equipment will be provided to health care workers.

Parson also announced state government offices remain open with workers adjusting schedules, working from home and making other adjustments. He encouraged anyone needing state services to first try and do business on-line if possible.

The governor also referred small businesses hurt but the coronavirus concerns to contact the Department of Labor of Industrial Relations about a program that is aimed at helping help employers through slow times.