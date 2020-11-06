More restrictions may come if St. Louis region COVID-19 stats don’t subside

CLAYTON, Mo. – A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force describes the latest COVID-19 numbers as, “Alarming and disturbing.” If the numbers don’t improve St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson both say more restrictions are possible.

There are 94 new single day hospital admissions, that is a record, shattering the old high set earlier this week of 74. That new admission number causing the seven day moving average of hospital admissions to increase from 63 to 69, that is also a new record. The task force wants that average number below 40.

There are also now a total of 610 patients hospitalized for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases. We haven’t crossed that 600 threshold since the very height of the pandemic.

For the first time the task force is including how full area hospitals are with both COVID and non-COVID patients. 85 percent of available hospital beds are in use across the regional health care systems. 75 percent of icu beds are being used.

In the first four days of November 36 people have died of COVID-19 in our region. In the last ten days, 98 people have died locally from the virus. There are 52 more people in St. Louis area ICU’s now than a month ago and there are triple the number of people on ventilators now than in July.

County Executive Page summing it up in a statement reading in part “if the numbers don’t change course will have to look at other options.”

The latest COVID-19 numbers are deeply concerning & show there is not universal compliance with our public health orders. We would rather everyone do the right thing than have to consider further restrictions. But if the numbers do not change course we must look at other options. — County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) November 5, 2020

Latest headlines: