MSD reports more sewer backups due to increased use of disinfectant wipes during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – We are all using Clorox wipes more now to protect us from COVID-19. With more people using these products and more people at home, this has created problems for our sewer systems.

The Metropolitan Sewer District responded to an overflow Tuesday morning in Hazelwood near Dunn and Interstate 270. This was due to products being flushed down the toilet that aren’t supposed to be.

An MSD spokesperson said the only flushable wipe is toilet paper. Paper towels and Kleenex cannot be flushed.

Even products that claim to be flushable wipes aren’t flushable. All of these things don’t dissolve properly and create blockages in the sewer system.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, MSD has had to respond to more than 10 sewer backups in north St. Louis County alone. When there is a backup, it creates an annoyance to the public, your community, and environmental issues as well.

Cleanups can take several hours. After the cleanup, if they can trace it back to the house involved, you can be fined the cost of the cleanup.

It’s important to also think about what you are putting down the drains. Fatty substances like oil, fatty salad dressing, and grease can create for sewer backups. The easy way to think of it: if it’s tough on your heart, it’s tough on the sewer.

“Fatty foods, fats, salad dressing. A lot of these lumped into the category of fats oils and grease,” said Jason Peterein, Metropolitan Swear District spokesman. “Those same products that cause blockages in your arteries and your heart that end up in our sewers, they impact our pipes in the same way. At MSD we are here for you. We’ve been here for you throughout this pandemic, but we need the public’s help to do their part and be mindful of what they flush down the drain.”