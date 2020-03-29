More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois, 18 more deaths

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 1,105 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

The latest statistics released by health officials bring the state total up to 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths. Those deaths included 11 individuals in Cook County alone, in addition to deaths in DuPage, Kane, Kendal, LaSalle and St. Clair counties.

There are 662 new cases confirmed in Chicago since Saturday, in addition to 540 new cases in the larger Cook County and 70 new cases in Lake County. Bond, Knox, Menard, and Montgomery counties reported their first cases.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said many individuals who haven’t shown signs of the disease may be unknowingly transmitting the virus, making it even more important for people to stay at home.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Sunday said the state is averaging 4,000 tests per day, and nearly 28,000 tests have been conducted. He expects within the next 10 days the state will conduct 10,000 tests per day.

The state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 7. The order requires residents to stay home except for “essential” needs or business activities, and gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited by the order.