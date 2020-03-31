More than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,327 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s an increase of more than 300 new cases and one additional death since yesterday.

St. Louis City is reporting 136 cases and one death, while St. Louis County has 492 confirmed cases and three deaths.

St. Charles County is reporting two deaths and 71 positive cases of COVID-19.

Jefferson County has 30 cases of the coronavirus but no deaths as of yet.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis University is hosting a clinical trial to study the intravenous anti-viral medication remdesivir.

For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-841.

See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.