Motorcyclists descend on Lake of the Ozarks for biker rally amid COVID concerns

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Tens of thousands of bikers are descending on the Lake of the Ozark for the annual BikeFest.

Last year 125,000 people came. But this year with the coronavirus crisis, there’s a fear among health officials that the large gathering, it could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

There are no mandatory restrictions like mandatory masks or social distancing. There are no restrictions on bars and restaurants in terms of occupancy or hours of operation.

The Lake of the Ozarks is already in what’s called the red zone with a high number of new COVID-19 cases.

The area has a 19 percent positivity rate when the statewide average is 10 percent.

Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, told FOX 2 he worries about this event causing a spread, not only there but when bikers return home to their own communities.