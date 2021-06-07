Multiple St. Louis area COVID vaccination sites happening today

ST. LOUIS – There are several COVID-19 vaccination clinics happening Monday in the St. Louis area.
The first is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Ferguson Fire Station One on South Florissant. The Johnson & Johnson shot will be available for anyone 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Pfizer vaccine is available Monday at Gibson Elementary School. That is located on Fonda Drive from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Anyone ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois Monday. A parent or legal guardian must show identification for anyone under the age of 18. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. They can be made through the Madison County Health Department’s website or by calling 618- 692- 8954 extension two.