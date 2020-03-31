Breaking News
NASA offering activities to families stuck inside amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS – NASA is bringing the universe straight to your living room!

The space agency is offering help to families cooped up at home.

NASA’s website includes dozens of tutorials on different stem activities for kids and adults alike.

They range from building a moon habitat, an edible spacecraft, and rockets that can be built in the backyard.

Many of the materials needed are most likely already in your possession: tape, paper clips, and straws.

There’s even an online game that teaches kids about satellites.

