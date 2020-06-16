Nearly 150 additional COVID-19 cases reported in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS- New COVID-19 information from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows that while some hospital numbers in the St. Louis area are down, others are up slightly or unchanged.

That comes as more COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported in our region. In fact, the six St. Louis area counties that we monitor report 144 additional COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths this morning versus yesterday- the only deaths coming in metro-east.

Missouri confirms more than 200 additional cases Tuesday morning compared to Monday, the total amount of deaths statewide is now at least 892. Illinois has 473 more Coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths. That number is certainly significant but it’s also Illinois’ lowest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since March 30.

Meanwhile, 2,712 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now improved and been released from isolation. That is 82 more people than Monday morning. 828 others from the additional local counties we monitor who also had the virus have been released from isolation. That is an increase of five people from Monday morning.