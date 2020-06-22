New COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in Missouri, Illinois

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri and Illinois health departments released new numbers Monday afternoon for recorded cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19.

At present, Missouri has recorded 18,143 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 961 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.3 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 317,374 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 94.4 percent have tested negative.

As of June 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 2,275,645 cases of COVID-19 and 119,923 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 5.3 percent.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois has confirmed 462 new cases and 24 new deaths and Missouri has confirmed 5 additional deaths and 140 cases of COVID-19. The new numbers are not necessarily from the last day, however.

Illinois has performed 1,379,003 tests for the coronavirus. Approximately 137,224 tests have come back positive; 6,671 people have died from COVID-19. That’s a mortality rate of 4.86 percent.