New COVID-19 guidelines go into effect in St. Charles county as virus claims first life

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The impact of the Coronavirus in St. Charles County is growing and has turned deadly. One of the latest impacts is at a Circle K on Elm near 370. The business is taped off and shut down after a worker tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Authorities say the gas station and convenience store closed voluntarily and an investigation is underway to see who the employee had contact with. A concerned customer who says he was at the store Monday is indicating to Fox 2 that he may reach out to the St. Charles County Health Department.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has claimed its first life in St. Charles county. Officials confirmed a man in his 70’s died after being hospitalized. There are now 6 Coronavirus cases in St. Charles county including three revealed Monday. Authorities say those three are not travel related meaning they are the first community-acquired cases in the county.

The new cases include two women- one in her 20s, the other in her 80s and a man in his 70s We’re told the man in his 70s is the same person who died and the Circle K worker is one of the other new cases.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says the new cases show the importance of social distancing. You won’t see crowds along historic Main Street in St. Charles after a new stay at home guidelines announced by Ehlmann went into effect at midnight throughout St. Charles county.

They require people to stay in their homes or on the property surrounding their homes except for activities necessary for their well-being or employment. The guidelines don’t require businesses to close. Ehlmann says he is leaving it up to store owners to decide if they are essential or if they should shut down.

Open businesses must communicate social distancing requirements to customers. Ehlmann says stronger restrictions may still happen at some point.