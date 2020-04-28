New COVID-19 testing site opens in Ferguson today

FERGUSON, Mo. – A new testing site will open Tuesday in St. Louis County.

The COVID-19 testing site will open at 6:00 a.m. in Ferguson’s Ward 1 at 800 Chambers Road. The site will be on the parking lot of the former Christian Care Nursing Home.

This will be the first testing center in Ferguson. Previously, the closest locations were in Berkeley and Jennings. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and County Prosecutor Wesley Bell will be there Tuesday morning.

The new testing site will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The hours will be 6 – 9 a.m.

Anyone wanting to be tested must first be screened over the phone. The number to call is 314-735-0220. There is no charge.