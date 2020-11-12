New COVID restrictions in St. Louis County could be issued Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – New COVID-19 restrictions for St. Louis County could be announced as early as Thursday afternoon.

This comes as the latest COVID-19 numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force set more troubling records.

Doug Moore, chief spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, said Page wants to move quickly with an announcement about additional restrictions because of the critical COVID-19 situation. Moore said the official announcement may not come until Friday morning but Thursday afternoon remains on the table.

Moore said St. Louis County and City leaders are talking jointly about more restrictions. He said the additional restrictions in St. Louis County will focus on business capacity limits and limiting crowd sizes at events. Currently, in St. Louis County the capacity limit for businesses is 50 percent and gatherings like weddings are limited to 50 people. Those numbers will likely be reduced.

It appears the new restrictions will stop short of returning to a full stay at home order.

Jacob long, the spokesperson for Mayor Krewson, said there has to be a balance between stopping the spread of the virus and economic survival. But Long also emphasizes that many things are being considered.

The new measures are coming as three new record-high levels have been reached in the latest task force numbers.

New hospital admissions, the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions and the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations all set records. New hospital admissions are at 120, the seven-day average of hospital admissions is at 99 and the average of hospitalizations sits at 572.

Moore said any additional restrictions would likely not go into effect until next week because businesses need time to adapt to new public health orders.