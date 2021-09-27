New mask mandate goes into effect today in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new mask mandate went into effect Monday in St. Louis County. County Executive Sam Page said health director Dr. Faisal Khan put the new public health order into effect this morning.

The order will take effect immediately and the guidelines of the new mask mandate will be the same as the ones for the mask mandate announced in July.

Those include anyone five years or older in St. Louis County must wear a mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation regardless of their vaccination status.

Page said that masks work in helping to keep COVID cases from escalating and that the new mask requirement will keep children safe who aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID.

Page said the head of the County Council, Rita Heard Days, sent a letter to Dr. Khan saying she will not oppose the new mandate.

Page also said that state law does not restrict the executive branch from enacting one.

Page explained a new mask mandate is being put in place in order to be consistent with a judge’s recent decision that the county could not enforce the old order from July because it expired.

The County Health Department will start offering Pfizer booster shots Monday to those who qualify. The booster shots will be available at the county’s three public health clinics in Berkeley, Pine Lawn, and Sunset Hills. Those seeking a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine card or a copy of the card.