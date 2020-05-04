New mobile testing clinics coming to north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A new mobile COVID-19 testing site opened Monday in north St. Louis City at the Victor Roberts Building on Kingshighway.

No appointments were not required and walk-ins were welcomed. CARE STL added more COVID-19 testing sites in north St. Louis County this week.

Beginning Monday, drive-thru testing will be available at Ritenour High School on St. Charles Rock Road from 9 a.m. until noon, Mondays and Tuesdays.

Fairview Elementary on Emma Avenue will have testing on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Riverview Gardens High School on Shepley Drive will have testing on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You must call ahead for screening at 314-367-5820.

Better Family Life and Affinia Health Group will bring a mobile COVID-19 testing site to north St. Louis on Tuesday. Affinia’s mobile medical unit will be in the parking lot of Better Family Life at 5415 Page Blvd from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.