New possible coronavirus case in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – There is a new possible case of coronavirus in St. Louis City. A private school in the Central West End is closed Tuesday after it was revealed that a parent of a student was tested.

This case follows the presumptive confirmed case in St. Louis County. We're also watching for developments on the case involving a Bayer employee.

There are also four possible cases being investigated in St. Charles County.

One of the most recent concerns in St. Louis City after a parent of a student at a private school in the Central West End traveled recently to a country where coronavirus has been an issue and hasn't been feeling well since returning to St. Louis. The parent was tested Sunday for coronavirus and the results should be back Tuesday. The school is closed Tuesday as officials wait on test results.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County continues to deal with the one presumed positive case of the coronavirus, saying the family broke quarantine, which the family disagrees. As a result, two schools have closed.

Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School administrators learned that the woman presumably infected with the coronavirus is the older sister of a Villa Duchesne student.

Reportedly, the father of the family under quarantine attended a father-daughter school dance Saturday night at the Ritz Carlton in Clayton.

Also in Creve Coeur, Bayer temporarily closed its campus until further notice. The closure is to implement additional cleaning measures in common areas, and, as a proactive measure out of an abundance of caution as an employee is being tested for the coronavirus.

Anyone who has questions or concerns, or is uncertain about exposure, should contact their local health department and doctor. If you are experiencing symptoms, you should await instructions at home.