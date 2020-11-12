New St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions to be announced Friday morning

CLAYTON, Mo. – Tougher COVID-19 restrictions will be coming soon to St. Louis County businesses.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to make the announcement Friday morning in response to the rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations. The press conference will be at 8:30 a.m. and you can see it on FOX 2 News online and on-air.

“I am deeply concerned that not everyone is taking personal responsibility in following public health orders,” Dr. Page said in a statement. “Our hospitals are filling up, our health workers are overwhelmed and exhausted, and we continue to break records daily in the number of new cases, and in the number of patients our hospitals are tending to. Everybody needs to be all-in if we are going to get control of this virus.”

Topics that Dr. Page will touch on include addressing business capacity limits and the size of allowed gatherings. The new rules will go into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

New guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were voted on during a virtual meeting of the St. Louis Joint Board of Health and Hospitals today. They said that the virus does not appear to be spreading in the St. Louis area from schools and businesses. The spread is coming from private gatherings.

Elected officials asked for the doctor’s recommendations when making new restrictions. Restricting the gathering of people in private homes and the public to ten people or less passed the board’s vote.

The board is are very concerned with the Thanksgiving holiday coming up and St. Louis area hospitals reaching 90 percent capacity. The board says that some very difficult decisions may need to happen to make sure hospitals can still accept patients. There are enough hospital beds but staffing them has been a challenge.