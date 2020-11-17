New St. Louis County COVID restrictions in effect

ST. LOUIS – New COVID restrictions are now live in St. Louis County. They began Tuesday at midnight.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has been holding briefings every other day letting the public know that if the COVID numbers didn’t go down that tougher restrictions would be returning.

People will be allowed to leave home for work, school, exercise, medical care, and shopping for goods and supplies.

However, restaurants and bars will be closed to indoor patrons. Take out food and drinks will be permitted.

All businesses, including gyms and churches, will be reduced to 25 percent maximum capacity. In addition, all gym and church-goers must wear a mask while exercising or practicing their faith, respectively.

All gatherings—indoor and outdoor—are limited to 10 people.

Page said people should form “social bubbles” with 10 or fewer friends and family and only spend time with that group in person.

Youth sports will continue under the current guidelines. Club sports will have to submit their plans to the St. Louis County Public Health Department.