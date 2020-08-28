New study shows impact of mask mandate on COVID-19 spread in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS- A new study by St. Louis University School of Public Health shows the impact mask mandates have on the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Garza has mentioned the need for a universal masking policy across the region for weeks. He applauded Jefferson County for adopting a mandatory mask mandate, however shortly after he made the comment, county officials overturned the mandate. St. Charles, Franklin, and Warren Counties also do not have a mandate.

Dr. Garza shared the results of a new SLU study to drive home why he thinks masks are crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

The study compares mask-wearing ordinances and their association with COVID-19 cases in St. Louis area counties.

The study found in the first three weeks after St. Louis County and City enacted its mask ordinance, there was 32% less growth of COVID cases. Dr. Garza said that was statistically significant and not something that happened by chance.

The study also compared data through August 22nd. It showed 27% less growth during that time period.

Dr. Garza said it’s clear evidence that mandatory mask policies significantly stunted case growth.

There was also a big drop in the number of new hospital admission. The number dropped by half since Monday. Data released today reported 33 new hospital admission, down from 66 on Monday.

Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the Task Force says that is still higher than where he’d like to see the numbers but is pleased with the considerable drop.

The 7-day rolling average for hospitalizations is at 283. Garza pointed out that while that is the highest since June 9th, the spike from earlier this week is reflected in that number.