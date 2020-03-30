Nice weather allows St. Louisans time to enjoy outdoors while social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – After active weekend weather and those strong winds Sunday, there’s an improvement for Monday.

Staying home and away from others can be a challenge and it’s even worse when the weather is gloomy and cold. Not only is it feeling like spring, but it’s also looking more and more like it as well.

Cherry and magnolia trees are blooming. Forsythia shrubs, daffodils, Virginia bluebells, and bloodroot are also among some of the flowers you’ll see if you go for a walk. A sure sign that warmer temps are around the corner.

Many people were out enjoying Forest Park Monday afternoon while safely social distancing. Whether it was going for a nice stroll with their dog or getting in some good exercise with a nice jog or run. There were even some golfers out on the course. And while it is ok to do these activities, you have to practice social distancing and there are a few changes to normal operations.

On the golf course, you can no longer ride in the golf carts. Players must walk the course. Also, tennis courts and playgrounds are a no go. But biking, walking, and hiking trails are all able to be enjoyed by the public.

Luckily, today isn’t the only nice one in the forecast. After a cool down for Tuesday, milder temps should return by Wednesday.