North Pointe Aquatic Center will reopen in June with new safety guidelines in place

BALLWIN, Mo. – The warm, sunny weather has many people wishing they could be poolside with their friends and family. Waplehorst Aquatic Center in St. Charles was the first public pool in St. Louis County to reopen last week, and now, North Pointe Aquatic Center in Ballwin is following suit.

The facility will reopen on June 15 with a new set of safety guidelines in place to help keep families and staff members safe. They will be open Monday through Friday and hold two 2.5-hour sessions open to current pass holders, platinum membership holders, and Ballwin residents.

Like Waplehorst, New Pointe will have a capacity limit – 315 guests per session.

Other safety guidelines include, but are not limited to: guests being screened upon entering, staff members getting their temperatures checked at the beginning of their shifts, and sanitizing the facility between swim sessions.

“I think it’s probably going to be cleaner than I think it’s ever been, you know what I mean?” Ballwin resident Mary McCandless said. “Because of all the extra guidelines and I think, in the community, that we appreciate that they’re going to go the extra mile to make sure that people are safe.”

You can find New Pointe’s hours and a list of the new rules and guidelines on the City of Ballwin website.