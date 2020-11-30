Officials expect COVID numbers to only go up after Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS – The metro area has continued to beat its own records for COVID hospitalizations and health officials say this on top of the aftermath of Thanksgiving is concerning.

At last count, there were 920 COVID positive patients in hospitals. This placed the seven-day moving average at 897. The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in ICUs increased from 195 Saturday to 202 Sunday. The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 122 Saturday to 127 Sunday.

Leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza says he doesn’t expect this to be the last time we set a record and thinks because of the holiday these numbers will only be increasing.

Staffed hospital bed capacity is at 77 percent and ICU beds are 89 percent full. Garza compared the staffing issues they are seeing now to the early shortages of PPE. He says because the virus is all over the community it’s hard to say that washing your hands, wearing a mask and social distancing is enough to stop the spread.