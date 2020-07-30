Over 2,000 COVID cases reported in Missouri, new single-day record

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri announced more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday. This marks the first time the state has crossed that threshold for new cases.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 48,834 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 2,084 positive cases from the day before—and 1,233 subsequent deaths. That’s a case-fatality rate of 2.52 percent.

Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday occurred in the last 24 hours.

Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases

Nearly half of the reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The 20 to 24 age group has 5,631 recorded cases, the highest of all age groups.

The average age of a Missouri COVID-19 patient over the last 7 days is 41.

More than half of all recorded deaths in the state have occurred in the 80+ age demographic.

Missouri has administered 675,133 PCR tests for COVID-19 and 93.2 percent of those patients have tested negative. The number of people tested in the last 24 hours is not immediately known.

Additionally, positive cases are up 9.6 percent (per 100,000 people) over the last 7 days.

The state is reporting 813 hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of July 27. This number is subject to a 72-hour delay to ensure that the data are accurate and complete.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411 (24 hours a day).

As of July 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 4,405,932 cases of COVID-19 and 150,283 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national case-fatality rate of 3.41 percent.