Over 2,100 vaccines to be given out Saturday during two mass vaccination events

ST. LOUIS – At least two large scale clinics are planned in St. Louis where more than 2,100 shots will be given out.

The city of St. Louis is putting on a mass vaccination clinic starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Carpenters Hall just off of Hampton.

Last weekend, the city of St. Louis put on another mass vaccination clinic at this same location. City officials tell FOX 2 that they plan to give about 1,500 first doses today along with about 240 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The city has been using both Pfizer and Moderna but does not have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at this point.

The event is invite only. People who receive shots here are registered with the city’s health department and have appointments.

There are no walk ins.

The city is vaccinating eligible residents in phase 1a through phase 1b tier two.

A city spokesperson tells us there are still a lot of senior citizens with underlying health conditions who need to get shots.

This will be the city’s 14th mass vaccination event.

The VA is also putting on another covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday for veterans at Grand Hall on Choteau in south city.

VA officials expect to give up to 400 shots at Saturday’s event.

Like the city, the VA is also using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A spokesperson says starting today the VA is eliminating age requirements for veterans to receive the vaccine.

Veterans do need to be enrolled in the VA healthcare system and pre-register to get the vaccine at a VA clinic. Veterans will receive appointments and there no walk ins at today’s VA clinic.

So far close to 22 thousand veterans in Missouri and Illinois have received a covid-19 vaccine at a VA clinic.