Page asking residents to be honest about vaccination to help businesses succeed

ST. LOUIS– Businesses in St. Louis County have had a few days to operate since the mask mandate has been lifted. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he has heard from businesses that are not ready to open to the maskless public.

Page said during a morning briefing that if businesses want to require masks, the county supports their decision.

He said for businesses to succeed, they must rely on customers to do the right thing. He says for businesses that have relaxed mask mandate requirements, customers who are unvaccinated should wear masks.

“If employees get sick, the business suffers. If the customers get sick, the business suffers. If everyone is honest about being vaccinated, our businesses will succeed,” said Page.

The county executive said we are not at the end of the race but the finish line is in sight.

When it comes to what is next, Page said the county is working on getting the rest of the community vaccinated so there can be more in-person activities.

He said about 2/3 of the community is still not vaccinated. St. Louis County has several vaccination options for residents. You can learn more at stlcorona.com.

