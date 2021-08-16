Page to address antisemitism during this morning’s COVID briefing

ST. LOUIS – Jewish leaders are worried hate speech online could turn into real-world violence as the St. Louis area continues to reopen.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate said researchers found more than 700 messages of hate speech posted between May 18 and June 29 in 2021. The messages were viewed more than 7 million times. Some of the messages included hashtags that included #HoloHoax, #KillTheJews, and #SynagogueOfSatan.

The CCDH said more than 80 percent of these messages were still online across multiple platforms.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will address both COVID and hate in a press briefing Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. Several Jewish faith leaders will join Page.

The briefing will be available for viewing on-air as well as on social media.