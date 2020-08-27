Pandemic Task Force issues correction on Wednesday’s record hospitalization rate

ST. LOUIS – On Wednesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 71 hospitalizations in the bi-state region, the highest one-day tally on record.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the task force, said he would do some digging as to why the number was so high.

Twenty-four hours later, Dr. Garza said the number actually lower than reported but still much higher than usual.

“There was a data error (Wednesday), so the total is 66; still very high,” he said.

It’s the second highest day for hospital admissions since the task force began tracking them.

Garza said the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases are coming from younger people.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s school, going to the lake, sports teams, whenever you have these common elements, you’re always going to increase your odds of transmission,” he said. “So, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some outbreaks from this.”

The doctor also said COVID deaths are down in our region because younger people have had most of the cases. Plus, we know now more about treating the virus.

“Different therapies, keeping them out of ICU and off ventilators; things like that,” he said.

Thursday’s hospital admission went all the way back down to 37, in line with more recent days. The number of occupied ICU beds for COVID patients increased from 86 to 89 and patients on ventilators stayed the same at 45.

