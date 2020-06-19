Parkway School District updates parents on plans for next school year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Parkway School District released an update for the return to school in the fall, including an option for online learning for the upcoming school year.

The district sent out a survey in May and received more than 11,000 responses from parents and staff, which helped guide the current decisions.

“Based on significant interest from parents and staff, Parkway will offer an option for families to choose an online learning experience for the 2020-21 school year,” the district said in a release Thursday.

The district said “qualified Parkway teachers” will teach virtual, distance learning.

“Online, distance learning will be an improved learning experience from emergency online learning in the spring,” the district said in a release. “This will include more live instruction from teachers for students who choose this option for the school year. In July, you will have the opportunity to choose if you prefer to enroll your child(ren) in virtual learning for the fall.”

However, the district, and about 25 St. Louis area-schools will release a more comprehensive plan on July 20.

“We are planning for multiple options, but want the best information to make decisions about in-person learning for the start of the school year,” according to a release from the district sent Thursday. “Our plans are designed to be flexible so we can quickly adjust as needed.”

The results from the survey showed that 44 percent of parents preferred a blend of in-person and online learning. Meanwhile, 42 percent of parents preferred in-person learning at school and 14 percent would rather have the entire school year online.

Teachers and staff’s responses were similar, with about 50 percent preferring a blend of the two options, 35 percent preferring in-person learning and 12 percent solely online.

The survey showed that parents and staff said the two most important actions that would make them feel more comfortable being at school is increased hygiene routines and cleaning.

The district said parents and staff were split on preferences for students and staff wearing masks at school.

Meanwhile, the school will jump into Phase 2 of reopening plans on July 1.

Voluntary summer workouts for student-athletes in high school can start July 1.

Also, outdoor spaces including tracks, fields and tennis courts will be open for the community beginning on the first day of July.

The district said it is still encouraging social distancing during workouts and facility use.

“Parkway playgrounds with high-touch surfaces will remain closed through the summer,” the district said. “A few playgrounds will be accessible for Parkway-Rockwood Community Education programs and limited to students in those programs, consistent with St. Louis County Health guidelines.”