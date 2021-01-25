Parson disputes Missouri’s ranking on vaccine rollout

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is taking umbrage with his state’s ranking on the rollout of the COVID vaccines.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4% of Missourians have received their first COVID shot, as of Sunday, Jan. 24. That breaks down to 3,958 per 100,000 residents.

The New York Times, Washington Post, and FOX 2 reported on the low ranking on Sunday.

“The article is totally misleading! The state of Missouri is above the national average,” Parson said. “They are talking about a federal contract that has nothing to do with our allotment. They put in the federal contract with states with Walgreens and CVS. That’s why numbers look like they do and that’s not right. They are behind on their numbers.”

The US average for people getting their first shot is 5.6%.

When it comes to the data itself, the CDC explains why information on its vaccination tracker may differ from states.

• Data may be updated on different schedules and reflect data “as of” different dates or times of day. There may be a delay between the time a vaccination record appears in a state or jurisdictional system and when it is received by CDC.

• Occasionally, there may be technical issues related to processing or transmission of data. When issues arise, CDC works closely with the states, territories, and federal entities to resolve the problem.

• CDC receives vaccine administration information from multiple sources, including jurisdictional immunization information systems, pharmacies, federal agencies receiving a direct vaccine allocation, and the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS), which supports temporary, mobile, or satellite clinics. Validation and business rules applied to prevent data duplication may cause data presented on the COVID Data Tracker to differ from what is in state immunization systems and dashboards. Every effort is made to reconcile doses administered that are reported through more than one system but, in certain circumstances, some vaccine doses administered could be counted more than once. CDC COVID Data Tracker

In the meantime, what does the governor want Missourians to know so they can trust the process of the vaccine rollout?

“The most important thing Missourians should know is that we don’t have a stockpile,” Parson said. “As soon as we get vaccine from the government, we get it out all across the state but it’s all its been slow coming in.”

Parson claims if citizens look into how the CDC is coming up with numbers, they will see why he says it’s not accurate.

According to the CDC, Missouri is above the national average when it comes to residents getting the second shot – at 1.2%. Parson says this shows how good we are actually doing.

Alaska, the top state in the country, has administered both doses to 2.2% of its population.