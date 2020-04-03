Parson issues stay-at-home order for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a stay-at-home order during Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 public briefing.

Parson, speaking from the capital, said his team and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have been planning a response for the coronavirus before any positive tests were announced.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6. Parson said his order would go beyond any other measure already in place in the state.

His current order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 was set to expire on April 6.

“For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and follow this order. Stay at home, Missouri,” he said.

The governor said he would trust local mayors and county executives to make additional restrictions in their jurisdictions.

The DHSS also announced 2,113 cases and 19 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday.

The governor declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 13. The state’s first case was reported March 7.

As city and county governments issued their own stay-at-home orders in March, Parson resisted issuing a statewide order, instead asking Missourians to act responsibly for the health and safety of their fellow citizens.

On April 1, the governor warned residents the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a $500 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year and announced he would temporarily freeze $180 million in state spending to help cover that gap.

As of this writing, the governors of Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming have yet to issue statewide stay-at-home orders.

You can read Gov. Parson’s stay-at-home order below in its entirety.