Parson reveals locations for Week 2 of COVID mass vaccinations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced the locations of mass vaccination events for the coming week.
The vaccines are being administered in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the Missouri National Guard, and local health care systems.
Nearly 20,000 Missourians received the initial dose last weekend during the first week of mass vaccination events, Parson said.
Last month, Parson said the state would establish mass vaccination sites in each of the Missouri Highway Patrol’s nine regions by the end of January.
For event sign-up information, visit MOStopsCOVID.com/events. Week three locations will be announced once confirmed.
Week Two Locations: February 4 – 6, 2021
Region A
- County: Henry
- Location: Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735
- Date: Friday, February 5, 2021
- Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region B
- County: Marion and Ralls
- Location: Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401
- Date: Friday, February 5, 2021
- Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region C
- County: St. Francois
- Address: Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640
- Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region D
- County: Greene
- Location: Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802
- Date: Friday, February 5, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region E
- County: Pemiscott
- Location: Centry Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830
- Date: Friday, February 5, 2021
- Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region F
- County: Cole
- Location: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101
- Date: Friday, February 5, 2021
- Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region G
- County: Douglas
- Location: MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608
- Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021
- Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region H
Site 1
- County: Livingston
- Location: Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601
- Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Site 2
- County: Harrison
- Location: South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424
- Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021
- Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)
Region I
- County: Phelps
- Location: Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station, 1000 W 10th St., Rolla, MO 65401
- Date: Thursday and Friday, February 4 – 5, 2021
- Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)