Parson reveals locations for Week 2 of COVID mass vaccinations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced the locations of mass vaccination events for the coming week.

The vaccines are being administered in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the Missouri National Guard, and local health care systems.

Nearly 20,000 Missourians received the initial dose last weekend during the first week of mass vaccination events, Parson said.

Last month, Parson said the state would establish mass vaccination sites in each of the Missouri Highway Patrol’s nine regions by the end of January.

For event sign-up information, visit MOStopsCOVID.com/events. Week three locations will be announced once confirmed.

Week Two Locations: February 4 – 6, 2021

Region A

County: Henry

Henry Location: Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735

Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735 Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Friday, February 5, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region B

County: Marion and Ralls

Marion and Ralls Location: Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401

Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401 Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Friday, February 5, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region C

County: St. Francois

St. Francois Address: Community Civic Center , 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640

Community Civic Center 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640 Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Thursday, February 4, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region D

County: Greene

Greene Location: Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802

Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802 Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Friday, February 5, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region E

County: Pemiscott

Pemiscott Location: Centry Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830

Centry Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830 Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Friday, February 5, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region F

County: Cole

Cole Location: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101 Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Friday, February 5, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region G

County: Douglas

Douglas Location: MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608

MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608 Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Saturday, February 6, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region H

Site 1

County: Livingston

Livingston Location: Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601

Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601 Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Thursday, February 4, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Site 2

County: Harrison

Harrison Location: South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424

South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424 Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Saturday, February 6, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region I

County: Phelps

Phelps Location: Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station, 1000 W 10th St., Rolla, MO 65401

Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station, 1000 W 10th St., Rolla, MO 65401 Date: Thursday and Friday, February 4 – 5, 2021

Thursday and Friday, February 4 – 5, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)