Parson says staying home and using social distancing needed to fight COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson renewed his plea for Missourians to use social distancing, avoid social gatherings of more than 10, and to stay home when possible.

The governor and other state leaders briefed reporters via Facebook from the Governor’s office Tuesday.

Parson acknowledged the state would like to have more testing kits available.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said approximately 2,000 tests were now being conducted daily thanks in part to private partnerships. Parson said Missouri businesses have offered to re-tool and produce personal protective equipment to help.

“I think those are the kinds of things that show the backbone of who we are in Missouri,” said Parson.

“We have placed orders to purchase more than $17.3 million worth of PPE out of the $18 million in the special authorization from Governor Parson,” said Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten. “We expect to take delivery to our state warehouse over the next few weeks and we have our logistics team and a distribution plan ready to go to turn the PPE around to the people who need it in the state as quickly as possible.”

Department of Higher Education Commissioner Zora Mulligan said some colleges and universities have donated some of their PPE to medical and first responders. They are using 3D printers to create PPEs and ramping up food pantries to help community members and donated food to daycares.

When asked about what effect COVID-19 would have on the state’s budget for 2021, Parson said it would drastically change previous revenue estimates.

“It is already clear (COVID-19) will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster has impacted our citizens,” Karsten said.