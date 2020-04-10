Parson signs multi-billion dollar relief bill and announces advisory group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson announced Friday the formation of a working group to help guide the spending of what’s expected to be more than $5 billion in federal relief money. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick would head up the group, the governor said. Lawmakers approved the spending authorization Wednesday.

“I am establishing a working group to help make recommendations on the best use of this federal funding,” Parson said. “Serving as an advisory body, this group will study and analyze the federal relief available to the state of Missouri, our citizens, and our businesses.”

Parson said he's determined to make sure Missouri does not need to rely on other countries for items such as personal protective equipment in the future. The state has struggled to find enough equipment to meet the anticipated demand.

Director of Public Safety Sandy Karsten said the state was taking delivery of more than 96,000 surgical masks on Friday. That’s in addition to 1.8 million masks and 41,000 face shields that arrived earlier in the week.

Karsten said the state is expecting more than 41,000 face shield and 41,000 other shields to arrive before the weekend was over. She said 3.5 million surgical masks have been confirmed for delivery next week.

The governor said he continues to monitor data from across the state and believes there are some encouraging signs regarding the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. He said there are also concerns about hot spots, including some in the St. Louis area.

Parson thanked Missouri’s religious leaders for finding creative ways to help individuals worship without violating the state’s social distancing requirements, which includes no gatherings of more than 10 people. He said the order will not prevent Missourians from worshiping even though they may be doing so through creative methods such as online services.