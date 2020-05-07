Parson tours businesses adjusting to coronavirus concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson toured two Jefferson City businesses Thursday and met with store operators and employees.

The director of the Hy-Vee grocery store on W. Truman Boulevard said online shopping has grown and his company is adapting. They invested in an express grocery pickup service and report a dramatic increase in online sales.

“You’re going to see these types of business models all over the state,” Parson said. “I just think it’s going to be a new way we’re going to do business for a while.”

Parson also toured the Orscheln Farm & Home store on Missouri Blvd. The store has changed its entrance and exits to help maintain social distancing.

The governor hopes Missourians will find ways to feel safe and support local businesses hit hard by a loss of revenue. State revenues in April dropped by more than $800 million compared to last year. Parson said May and June will likely see big decreases as well.

“If you’re waiting on the government to bail you out or the state to be able to provide resources, we’re going to be limited in what we can do,” said Parson. “I think we’re a long way from getting out of this.”

Parson said he’s looking at the third or fourth quarter of the year as a time period when the economy could start to recover.

Parson’s daily news briefing included an update from the Chesterfield location of the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer. The company recently announced a partnership with a German company to begin a clinical trial for finding a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have the potential, subject to technical success and regulatory approvals, to supply millions of vaccine doses by the end of 2020 and rapidly scale up to produce hundreds of millions of doses in 2021,” said Christine Smith, vice president of biotherapeutics pharmaceuticals.