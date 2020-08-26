Parson: Washington University saliva test approved by FDA

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Washington University spit test for the coronavirus has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced FDA approval for the test Wednesday.

The St. Louis-area university partnered with the biotechnology company Fluidigm to make the test.

People can collect their own testing samples by spitting into tubes, sparing health care workers from the need to swab deep in people’s noses.

Meanwhile, Missouri’s state health director says he won’t follow new guidance from U.S. health officials against testing people who have been in close contact with infected people.