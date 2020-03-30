Parson’s order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 in Missouri will be extended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he’s not sure how long the order prohibiting groups of more than 10 will last, but said during his daily briefing on Monday the order will need to be extended.

“We’re definitely in the process of doing that,” he said. “I’m thinking we’re at least 30, 60 days away from any kind of lifting any orders but we’re evaluating that daily and we’ll make a decision on that by the end of the week.”

The current order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 is set to expire on April 6.

Parson was also asked when he expected the worst of the pandemic to reach its peak in Missouri. He said some experts believe the peak will be the middle of April.

“I don’t want to give false hope to anybody," he said. "Nobody really knows when this virus is going to peak and when it’s not.”

The governor said April will be a telltale month and that Missourians should prepare for COVID-19 to be a longterm problem.

Parson also said the delivery of personal protective equipment continues to be one of the biggest concerns the state is trying to address. He said SEMA is in the process of getting a shipment of PPE to hospitals, law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders.

The governor continued to stress the importance of social distancing and staying home when possible. He thanked Missourians who are avoiding close contact with others and said that is what will be most effective in fighting COVID-19.