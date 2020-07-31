Pattonville School District plans to start the school year online-only

ST. ANN, Mo. – All students in the Pattonville School District will start the school year completely online.

On July 20, the district rolled out a plan that gave parents two options.

The first option is 100 percent online learning through their Villemade Virtual Academy. Superintendent Dr. Tim Pecoraro said 43 percent of parents selected that option.

The second option is person schooling with three different phases. Phase 1 is five days a week in-school class. Phase 2 is the hybrid model; two days in-person, one day virtual. Phase 3 is 100 percent online learning.

For parents who selected the second option, Pecoraro had hoped to start the school year in Phase 2. After consulting with the health department, they decided it was safest to start the school year in Phase 3.

Pecoraro said he doesn’t know how long they will be in that phase. The district told students it could be around mid-October but if students can come back sooner, they will.

Since Pattonville is not offering any in person schooling right now sports and other activities must be put on hold too. The district is trying to figure out ways to make sure those students are ready if those activities can resume in mid-October.

Pattonville is also trying to help provide childcare opportunities for families, and like many other districts, they will continue to try and put the pieces together in a fluid situation.